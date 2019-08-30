As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Lowered by $15.26 Million Its Stake; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Value Rose, Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 8,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 104,621 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.30 million, down from 113,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.4. About 3.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 29/03/2018 – Seller Labs Appoints Hank Harris As New CEO; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON SAYS EXTENDS ELIGIBILITY FOR DISCOUNTED PRIME MEMBERSHIP TO INCLUDE QUALIFYING RECIPIENTS OF MEDICAID; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 14,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 160,680 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.98 million, up from 145,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $220.16. About 1.18M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 24/04/2018 – Biotech Drug Production Pipeline Increasing Amid Buzz of Market Optimism; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125104 Company: BIOGEN IDEC; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Investors Are Losing Patience — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,805 are owned by Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh. Moreover, Central National Bank Tru Com has 0.43% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). National Pension has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 5.21 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 4,877 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 874 were reported by Savant Capital Ltd Liability Co. State Street Corporation reported 8.75M shares. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Investment Management Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wellington Shields Mgmt Llc stated it has 4,246 shares. Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 61,760 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 2,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0.05% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 1,783 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.11% or 37,772 shares. Intrust Bank Na reported 2,294 shares stake.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 25,867 shares to 529,015 shares, valued at $24.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,469 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Ltd New (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Management Ltd Com has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,453 shares. Castleark Management Lc has invested 2.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cannell Peter B & Com owns 1,847 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 770 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Seatown Hldgs Pte stated it has 7.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Personal Finance Svcs owns 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 593 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp reported 1,874 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Avenir Corporation holds 2.59% or 13,695 shares. Sigma Counselors Inc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 58,789 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridgecreek Management Limited Liability Corp invested 4.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Assets Inv Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns Lp has invested 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Country Club Trust Na holds 1,048 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.23 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,543 shares to 49,062 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc. Class C by 378,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

