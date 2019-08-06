As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Wespac Advisors Lifted Stake by $465,050; Glenview Capital Management Stake in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Cut by $12.25 Million as Share Price Declined

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/03/2018 – Curbed Chicago: Activity at The 78: New geodesic dome sparks Amazon HQ2 rumors; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 06/04/2018 – EPA Chief’s Job Status | Trump’s New Trade Threat | Trump’s Beef With Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 765,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 5.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.31M, down from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 2.98M shares traded or 65.29% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires From Nuance Bd of Directors

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95B and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 3.31 million shares to 4.29M shares, valued at $360.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 87,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).