As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Twin Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.11 Million; Prudential Financial Increases Stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO)

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 49,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 416,645 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 367,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 2.84M shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 1,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.75M, up from 26,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO BEZOS SAYS SCRUTINY NORMAL FOR BIG CORPORATIONS; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Where Will Amazon Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why The Trade Desk Stock Jumped Nearly 16% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/15/2019: NLSN,WRK,AMZN,EROS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,158 shares to 330,927 shares, valued at $62.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co A Com by 15,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,760 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 35,630 shares to 344,619 shares, valued at $29.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 478,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,181 shares, and cut its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK).

