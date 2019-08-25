As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Suvretta Capital Management Lifted by $89.57 Million Its Position; Cooper Cos (COO) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Decreased Position as Share Price Rose

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 18.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The hedge fund held 15,042 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, down from 18,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $321.67. About 307,909 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/05/2018 – COOPER COS. REPORTS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 03/04/2018 – The Cooper Companies Acquires The LifeGlobal Group, Expanding Fertility Solutions Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $125 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COS. BUYS LIFEGLOBAL GROUP ASSETS FOR $125M

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6289.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 50,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 51,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.03 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 25/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s AI Scare, Encrypted Phones, A ‘Lost’-Inspired Startup — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – The change is largely driven by the growth in Amazon’s high-margin businesses, including AWS, advertising, and Prime subscriptions; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 23,639 shares to 43,639 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 24,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Uberâ€™s market debut excites the exchange, NYSE Chief Operating Officer says – Fox Business” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Cooper Companies to Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE COO: More companies are ‘exploring the direct listing route’ – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Moly CEO-CFO and COO Provides Private Placement of $400,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 0.04% or 208,058 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 8,939 shares. 79,669 were reported by Torray Limited Com. The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.01% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Pnc Financial Group accumulated 55,012 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 3,327 shares. Mirador Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 1,256 shares. 10,584 were accumulated by Comerica Bankshares. 38,000 are owned by Point72 Asset L P. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Tru Commerce Of Vermont holds 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) or 93 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 45 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 31,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 21 shares.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $3.16 EPS, up 5.33% or $0.16 from last year’s $3 per share. COO’s profit will be $156.38 million for 25.45 P/E if the $3.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual EPS reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Global Limited Liability Company owns 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,089 shares. Brown Advisory has 470,991 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Management reported 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartwell J M Limited Partnership reported 20,025 shares. Moreover, Cohen Steers Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manor Road Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 38,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 17 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt reported 765 shares. 1,736 were accumulated by Glacier Peak Capital Lc. Md Sass Invsts Svcs owns 0.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,055 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt Llp holds 0.05% or 270 shares. Moreover, Zacks Mgmt has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scott Selber Inc holds 5.15% or 5,530 shares in its portfolio.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Makes Push Into India’s Retail Market With 49% Stake In Conglomerate – Benzinga” with publication date: August 23, 2019.