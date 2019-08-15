As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.55 Million; Apple (AAPL) Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $19.39 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 102,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.88 million, down from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $202.01. About 22.05M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 23/03/2018 – Ireland chooses investment firms to manage Apple cash; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – China’s Huawei posts 28 pct rise in 2017 net profit

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 869 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.43 million, up from 14,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1777.25. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon Widens War With Walmart for Low-Income Shoppers; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 02/05/2018 – Amazon’s bid is a counter to Walmart, which is reportedly in advanced talks to become the largest shareholder of Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SAYS THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL TO BE STREAMED GLOBALLY DURING THE 2018 & 2019 SEASONS TO OVER 100 MILLION AMAZON PRIME MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 41,590 shares to 134,697 shares, valued at $36.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 239,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, King Luther Mngmt Corporation has 2.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.00M shares. Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham Capital invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Oregon-based Vision Mngmt Inc has invested 4.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Page Arthur B has 22,871 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. First Natl Trust Co reported 2.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 172,087 shares stake. Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 122,159 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 953,859 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,316 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Incorporated reported 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hallmark Cap Management invested 2.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Texas-based Doliver Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 195,847 shares or 3.6% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs invested in 3,783 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Braun Stacey Inc stated it has 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 3.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Street Advsrs Ltd holds 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 133 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc reported 343,352 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.95% or 2,081 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 4,867 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce has invested 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Huntington Savings Bank reported 47,808 shares stake. Hhr Asset Management holds 3.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 31,187 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs has 3.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,324 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc holds 1.23% or 5,166 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lazard Asset Ltd reported 55,175 shares.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 15,432 shares to 99,810 shares, valued at $15.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 19,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,929 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).