As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Strategic Global Advisors Increased by $1.25 Million Its Position; As Irobot (IRBT) Stock Declined, Aurora Investment Counsel Decreased by $939,393 Its Holding

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Irobot Corporation (IRBT) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 2,594 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 10,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Irobot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.54. About 373,457 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 29/03/2018 – iRobot Corp.: Ronald Chwang Won’t Stand for Re-election to the Board; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 215.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 702 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,028 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $20.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1796.82. About 1.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 09/03/2018 – Energy Impact Partners and Amazon Alexa Fund led a $62 million investment in Ecobee, a Toronto-based company that makes smart home devices that conserve energy; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO ARE NEGOTIATING “SOME KIND OF PARTNERSHIP” IN BRAZIL INVOLVING VIA VAREJO -NEWSPAPER O GLOBO

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 14,360 shares to 7,429 shares, valued at $301,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 21,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,050 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us State Bank De reported 1.34% stake. Warren Averett Asset Lc accumulated 395 shares. Intact Mngmt reported 1,300 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 174,790 shares. Horizon Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 211 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Grimes And Inc owns 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,613 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valicenti Advisory holds 8.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,576 shares. Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bancshares Na has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Malaga Cove Ltd stated it has 1.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 6,987 shares or 0.03% of the stock. United Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 18,461 shares or 14.85% of all its holdings. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.11% or 1,135 shares in its portfolio. Btim holds 0.02% or 1,004 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Senators question Bezos on Choice products – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Lc owns 103,013 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 47,834 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 7,405 shares. Raymond James Services accumulated 6,404 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 10,723 shares. Connors Investor Svcs invested 0.32% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 41,617 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 0% or 818 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 50,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 46 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 18,874 shares. 11,284 were reported by Virtu Limited Liability Corporation. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). First LP holds 48,150 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed iRobot’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shareholders Feel About Its 164% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “iRobot Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is iRobot (IRBT) Down 8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RRGB, IRBT, PI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity.