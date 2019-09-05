As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Sonata Capital Group Has Lowered Position; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Thiel Macro Lowered by $4.90 Million Its Holding

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 1.78 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $37.29 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.91. About 2.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Three Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Said to Offer Discounts to Expand Payment System (Video)

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.89 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon acquiring stake in India’s Future Coupons – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unforgettable And Uninvestable – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do You Know What Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.