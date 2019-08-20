As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Sonata Capital Group Decreased Its Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Sunbelt Securities Raised Holding by $695,073

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery; 25/04/2018 – Amazon collects as much data on us as any of the other platforms. But it solves real problems for users, earning their trust; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Trump is going after Amazon for the wrong issue: It’s China, not taxes; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.02 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 426 shares to 1,332 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,665 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has 5.23M shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 0.75% or 155.94 million shares. Farmers Comml Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 42,281 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.56 million shares. Raymond James Finance Ser Advisors accumulated 1.53 million shares. Optimum Invest Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,737 shares. Roundview Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 22,008 are held by Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Annex Advisory Lc reported 2,776 shares stake. Innovations Ltd owns 6,535 shares or 2.1% of their US portfolio. Trustco Savings Bank N Y reported 2.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Whittier Trust Commerce has invested 1.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Pennsylvania-based Cim Invest Mangement Inc has invested 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,100 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Chevron Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,162 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Liability has invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wagner Bowman Mgmt stated it has 914 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Sprott owns 120 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 667 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 177 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru Co stated it has 1,560 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers has invested 0.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Federated Investors Pa holds 0.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 194,545 shares. Moneta Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 308 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,736 are owned by Mount Vernon Inc Md. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winch Advisory Lc holds 7.36% or 7,480 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.83 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.