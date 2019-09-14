As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shelton Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $46.88 Million; Csx (CSX) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $645,414 as Market Value Declined

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 715.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 8,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 9,554 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $739,000, up from 1,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 4.07 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59M, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Introducing Amazon Experience Centers; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 29/03/2018 – Amazon is also in the spotlight on suggestions that it will be forced to pay more tax; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Prime has more than 100m paid members, Bezos reveals; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health-care system – but Walmart could do more; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council Passes New Tax on Amazon, Big Employers; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valinor Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 889,059 shares. West Oak Lc accumulated 400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cadence Management Lc owns 3,895 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 485,316 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,308 shares. Moreover, Odey Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 1.23M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Co owns 0.16% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 32,462 shares. Eqis Cap has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 78,770 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0.17% or 340,159 shares in its portfolio. Meritage stated it has 30,199 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Commerce has 6,005 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd accumulated 0.3% or 1,170 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Company by 10,007 shares to 414 shares, valued at $23,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 13,949 shares to 15,309 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Limited Co, Kansas-based fund reported 2,578 shares. Chartist Ca invested in 0% or 375 shares. The Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noesis Cap Mangement, a Florida-based fund reported 721 shares. Veritas Investment Mgmt Llp stated it has 115 shares. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 14,985 shares. 844 are held by Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability. America First Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swedbank accumulated 458,176 shares. Victory Cap Management accumulated 56,069 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zeke Advsrs Limited Co holds 16,062 shares or 2.86% of its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mgmt reported 2.3% stake. Trillium Asset Mngmt owns 117 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.