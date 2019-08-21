As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Whitnell & Co Has Increased Its Holding; Chevron Usd0.75 Common Stock (CVX) Holding Maintained by Rathbone Brothers Plc

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock (CVX) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 7,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 133,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.46 million, up from 125,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Chevron Corp Usd0.75 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.63. About 513,156 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.62 during the last trading session, reaching $1825. About 604,573 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa SVP Taylor on the Future of Digital Assistants (Video); 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 24/03/2018 – Leicester Mercur: Amazon set to sign deal for massive base; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsr Lc holds 1,616 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Com reported 568 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru owns 1,997 shares. Sonata Cap Grp Incorporated holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,725 shares. 8,454 were accumulated by Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Company owns 6,260 shares or 5.75% of their US portfolio. Addison stated it has 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tompkins Financial Corp owns 1,708 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 58,864 shares or 2.17% of all its holdings. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,447 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 911 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Whittier Communication reported 35,981 shares stake. Hillhouse Cap Mgmt owns 31,782 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 67,070 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Realogy Stock Soared Today – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Usd2.50 Common Stock (NYSE:UNP) by 2,566 shares to 43,334 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,417 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Usd0.000001 Common Stock (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.