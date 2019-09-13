As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; Mraz Amerine & Associates Upped Berkley W R (WRB) Position by $5.94 Million; Market Value Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 91,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 302,218 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.93M, up from 210,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 9,163 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $911.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $1841.92. About 233,937 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 21/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP:; 05/04/2018 – Synoptek Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EC2 for Windows Server; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 6,805 shares to 328,727 shares, valued at $17.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.10 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 54,273 were reported by Oak Associates Ltd Oh. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability invested in 37,719 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Washington Tru Com has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Svcs Advisors Inc stated it has 160,351 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Castleark Management holds 2.28% or 31,430 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delaware-based Westover Advsr Ltd has invested 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 605 were accumulated by Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Mgmt. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1,342 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny owns 621 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cim Lc has invested 3.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,622 are held by Edgestream Ptnrs L P. 275,502 are owned by Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. The California-based Tcw has invested 3.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

R-G Niederhoffer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $557.90M and $17.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,600 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.