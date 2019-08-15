As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Jnba Financial Advisors Lifted Its Stake; Capital Wealth Planning Maintains Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Jnba Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 71.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jnba Financial Advisors bought 458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jnba Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1771.49. About 2.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – Amazon may offer to buy India’s Flipkart – Mint; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 6,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,082 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 37,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 4.32 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,495 shares to 12,320 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 8,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,245 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Tx has 267,100 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb Fin Bancorp N A holds 1.53% or 120,167 shares in its portfolio. Cedar Rock Ltd owns 12.50 million shares. Drexel Morgan holds 2.53% or 27,451 shares. Stonebridge Cap has 117,361 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel has 1.63% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peninsula Asset Incorporated owns 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,910 shares. Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 284,643 shares. Amer Natl Bank invested in 918 shares. Gyroscope Gp Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,315 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department, California-based fund reported 46,040 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp holds 1.83M shares or 2.53% of its portfolio. Caprock Group accumulated 1.02% or 50,507 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 1,063 shares.

Jnba Financial Advisors, which manages about $564.64 million and $465.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 3,760 shares to 94,320 shares, valued at $12.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 13,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,816 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, King Luther Cap has 2.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 215,657 shares. Cognios Capital Limited reported 2,375 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Raymond James & stated it has 384,256 shares. Td Asset stated it has 393,681 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 4.12% or 15.75 million shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carlson stated it has 740 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Thornburg Inv Mgmt holds 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,757 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has 442 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Optimum Invest holds 1.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,209 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York owns 31,764 shares. Sei Invs Com owns 309,874 shares. Goelzer Mngmt holds 1,026 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 2.00M shares for 1.64% of their portfolio.