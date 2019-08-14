As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Cobblestone Capital Advisors Increased Stake; Parkwood Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Lowered as Share Value Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38M, up from 12,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 4.08M shares traded or 9.12% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – One quote from Jeff Bezos prepared Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman to rise through the ranks of the financial services industry. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL: COS INCREASINGLY COMING TO US TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 101,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 142,273 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, down from 243,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.36. About 4.36M shares traded or 56.71% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 84,577 shares to 229,576 shares, valued at $11.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,571 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.