As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Burt Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake by $519,760; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Market Valuation Rose While Rafferty Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $607,584

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors analyzed 292 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 18,987 shares as the company's stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 107,628 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 88,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 6.59 million shares traded or 53.89% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15B for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 7,034 shares to 142,912 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 17,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (FM).

