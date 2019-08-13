As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Has Lifted Position; As Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose, Donald Smith & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 32.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 16,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39M, down from 49,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 947,026 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/04/2018 – Goldman buys personal finance app Clarity Money; 07/03/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 03/04/2018 – Venture of Zell and Goldman Sachs Acquire Office Building, Mall and Development Firm in Argentina; 09/03/2018 – MORE: Goldman Sachs Group is not looking beyond its company co-presidents Harvey Schwartz and David Solomon to replace current CEO Lloyd Blankfein – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SPOKESMAN PROVIDES DETAILS; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Goldman and Nomura lead all-star team behind Takeda-Shire deal; 09/03/2018 – There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 27/04/2018 – BI Nordic: Goldman Sachs is battling to contain a rare but contagious flare up of mumps on the trading floor; 23/05/2018 – Booking Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 4

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $33.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1818.47. About 2.07 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 19/03/2018 – Airbus Is Said to Weigh New A330 Cargo Model, Spurred by Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%: Rising costs and labor shortage may prompt other online retailers to follow suit; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Should Repurpose GameStop To Prime Stores – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Investorplace.com” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s Dip Is Your Buying Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Lc holds 0.62% or 4,850 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 17 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 5,827 were reported by Coastline Tru Commerce. Pecaut & Com holds 107 shares. Moab Capital Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,699 shares. Btc Management stated it has 1.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Roosevelt Group, a New York-based fund reported 18,098 shares. Tcw stated it has 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scharf Invs Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 370 shares. Northstar Group has invested 2.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Capital Lc reported 6.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Sprott has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stearns Financial Group Incorporated owns 515 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 317,930 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Communications Ltd holds 510 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Apple Card, Is Goldman Sachs No Longer Exclusively For The Rich And Famous? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.26 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.