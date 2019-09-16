As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Stake by $4.77 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 2,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 68,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $130.50 million, down from 71,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $892.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $35.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.08. About 2.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 24/04/2018 – It took Jeff Bezos just 3 words to change the way Suzy Welch thinks about work. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 12,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 524,036 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.70M, down from 536,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 9.49 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA AND PFIZER ON EPIPEN SUPPLY

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 98.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 2,491 shares to 159,159 shares, valued at $62.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 900,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.