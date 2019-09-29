As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Ruggie Capital Group Cut by $4.29 Million Its Holding; Celgene (CELG) Holder Carlson Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $49.87 Million

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – President Trump isn’t the only one attacking Amazon; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 10/05/2018 – Sears to Sell Tires on Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 01/04/2018 – SANDERS: SHOULD LOOK AT AMAZON’S LEVEL OF POWER AND INFLUENCE; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 542,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 2.89 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.11 million, up from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.85. About 4.24M shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 11/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.26; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65M and $59.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf by 126,591 shares to 135,388 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Nasdaq Cyb Etf by 29,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,233 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Tech Alphadex Etf (FXL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 25,997 are owned by Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Delaware. Axiom Intll Investors De stated it has 68,860 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 58,793 shares. Valinor Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 5.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Cap Management Lc owns 1,460 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability has 1,459 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Community Trust And Invest, Kentucky-based fund reported 7,203 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 5,060 shares. Corda Investment Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.5% or 2,418 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Llc has 1.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,113 shares. Savings Bank Of The West owns 10,800 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 67,989 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,017 shares to 109,878 shares, valued at $14.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,973 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

