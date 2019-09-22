As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Ratan Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $946,500; Oracle (ORCL) Share Value Rose While Bloombergsen Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.91 Million

Ratan Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ratan Capital Management Lp bought 500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.87 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ratan Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 5.56 million shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – ciara linnane: Great read in this exclusive: Amazon ignored FDA requests to register a food facility in Kentucky for more than; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance

Bloombergsen Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc sold 34,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.42 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.47 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79M shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity

Bloombergsen Inc, which manages about $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 53,377 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $173.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mar Vista Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 3.91% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.58 million shares. Haverford Tru reported 1.52M shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 5.05% or 30.80 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.42% or 173.49 million shares in its portfolio. Gladius Capital LP invested in 0.19% or 55,150 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,426 shares. Punch And Associates Incorporated stated it has 93,926 shares. Pictet North America Advisors stated it has 67,501 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. 98,441 are held by Webster Retail Bank N A. Albion Gru Ut reported 10,500 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cadence Commercial Bank Na owns 4,964 shares. 9,616 are owned by Brown Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Regions Finance Corp holds 0.26% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 397,687 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.61 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 432 shares. 3,216 are owned by Beech Hill Advisors. Park Natl Corp Oh holds 0.12% or 1,127 shares in its portfolio. Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 1.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 714 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Com stated it has 169 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited has 5.82M shares for 2.63% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 1% or 3.49M shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Hawaii owns 4,523 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Bp Plc holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 41,500 shares. Ashfield Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,921 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,728 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 124,906 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 888 shares.

Ratan Capital Management Lp, which manages about $733.12M and $450.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elastic N V by 22,766 shares to 55,773 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

