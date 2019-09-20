As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Pacific Global Investment Management Company Increased Position by $995,718; Bright Rock Capital Management Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $965,000

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57M, up from 29,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $189.44. About 12.04 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Gets an Earful From the E.U; 01/05/2018 – Facebook’s CEO Risks a Night in U.K. Parliament’s Clock Tower; 25/05/2018 – Austrian data privacy activist takes aim at “forced consent”; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SAYS SOME REGULATION `MAKES SENSE’; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on U.S. election, Facebook questioned; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook delays home-speaker unveil amid data crisis – Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controvery; 24/04/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 23.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 526 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,762 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 2,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $30.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.82. About 2.83M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com; 27/04/2018 – Amazon raised the price for its Prime service from $99 to $119 per year – but will customers continue their subscriptions?; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 14/05/2018 – Three out of Amazon’s 10 board members are female; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service

Pacific Global Investment Management Company, which manages about $700.64M and $428.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 11,171 shares to 17,268 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,105 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 11,366 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory, California-based fund reported 144 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Lc owns 6,350 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Mirador Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garrison Bradford & Assocs reported 1,152 shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj reported 115 shares stake. Hwg Lp stated it has 4.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability holds 1.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. Private Wealth Advsr invested in 5,375 shares or 3.61% of the stock. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd has 600 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,148 shares. Oakwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,881 shares. Iberiabank reported 5,562 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 4,104 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 3,459 shares in its portfolio.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 13,000 shares to 66,425 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Mngmt has invested 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hoplite Cap Management LP holds 144,565 shares or 3.82% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 317,618 shares. 35,415 were accumulated by First National Tru. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Artisan Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 3.94 million shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1,235 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 18,234 are owned by S&Co Incorporated. Cordasco Network accumulated 170 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc owns 72,624 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5,192 shares. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Llc owns 0.24% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,088 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.88% stake. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

