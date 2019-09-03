As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Northstar Group Boosted by $409,400 Its Stake; Olstein Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Position

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 49.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 94,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 287,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 192,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 788,287 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 25/04/2018 – SeaWorld Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Rises Above Expectations As Attendance Increases — MarketWatch

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1787. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Antitrust investigators raided Amazon Japan’s offices Thursday over suspicions that the online retailer is muscling suppliers into subsidizing discounts on its platform, but determining whether the new-economy heavyweight truly engaged in unfair practices may not be so simple; 28/04/2018 – Paytm chief wants to challenge Flipkart, Amazon at home; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SEAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 8,804 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 235,253 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 10,195 are held by Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 123,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 52,927 are owned by Jefferies Gp Lc. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can reported 7,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,639 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd Llc. Nomura Holdg invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Catalyst Advisors Limited Company reported 0.02% stake. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 1.1% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). The North Carolina-based Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 286,284 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation stated it has 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SeaWorld (SEAS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Sea’s (NYSE:SE) Impressive 141% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SeaWorld Orlando’s (NYSE: SEAS) new Sesame Street land brings TV show’s iconic street to life – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 45,900 shares to 219,800 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 6,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,235 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr Inc has invested 0.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Luxor Cap Group Lp reported 38,463 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Management Lc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,844 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd has 3.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.62M shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 393,681 shares. Main Street Ltd invested 4.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 22,197 were accumulated by Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 915 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 145 shares. Staley Capital Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,409 shares. First Merchants Corp stated it has 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited holds 1.05% or 500 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paloma Prns Mngmt accumulated 411 shares. Moneta Investment Advsr holds 308 shares.