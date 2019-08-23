As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raised Its Stake; Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose While Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Stake by $6.06 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82 million, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 14/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Amazon Stepping Into SMB Card Space With Chase

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 31,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 878,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.58 million, down from 910,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 24,445 shares to 73,446 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital LP holds 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 781 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 2.36% stake. Fayez Sarofim & invested 0.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Management Il accumulated 41,843 shares. Clenar Muke Llc accumulated 31 shares. National Asset Mgmt reported 2.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,665 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Co reported 4,889 shares stake. C V Starr And Inc holds 8.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,500 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,557 shares. City Tru Fl invested in 1.68% or 2,227 shares. New York-based Deltec Asset Management Ltd has invested 5.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 464 were accumulated by Atwood Palmer Inc. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Management Lc invested in 191 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb State Bank N A holds 0.47% or 19,974 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 1.31% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Prudential Incorporated holds 1.07M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 4.71M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability reported 1.08% stake. 70,893 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or. First Tru holds 81,164 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.88% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 172,007 shares. Donaldson Capital Llc has 172,029 shares. Indiana Tru Investment invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Franklin Resource owns 515,606 shares. Yorktown And Inc invested 0.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Selway Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,485 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth Management reported 16,793 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Management invested in 19,573 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 75,016 shares to 238,579 shares, valued at $61.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 198,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 745,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

