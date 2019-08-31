As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lifted by $534,000 Its Position; Flippin Bruce & Porter Continues to Hold Position in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82M, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ South Texas ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 3,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 181,099 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.33M, up from 177,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/03/2018 – Rising Chance of 4 Hikes This Year Says JPMorgan Strategist (Video); 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 19/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy Corporation Announces Participation in RBC and JP Morgan Energy Conferences; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Drop 27% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow has 3.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bridges Mngmt Incorporated reported 2.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers holds 173 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,025 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.24 million shares. Cap City Fl invested in 1.68% or 2,227 shares. Whitnell And Co reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 802 shares. Jnba accumulated 1,098 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Northstar Inv Ltd reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tcw Gru holds 3.2% or 187,564 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Ltd reported 1,270 shares. Matrix Asset Inc Ny holds 0.05% or 168 shares in its portfolio.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares to 45,600 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 5,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Management Limited invested 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wells Fargo Mn reported 28.34M shares. Lau Assoc Limited Co accumulated 24,150 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited accumulated 21,231 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Winfield Assocs has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,883 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 17,354 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 3.15M shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 967,357 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 23,881 shares. Portland Inv Counsel reported 0.21% stake. Moreover, Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hutchinson Capital Management Ca owns 4,550 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

