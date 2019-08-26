As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Kidder Stephen W Has Raised Its Position by $1.90 Million; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Position In Tyler Technologies (TYL) Was Has Raised

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 181.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 1,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.72. About 2.29 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 10/03/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Is Now Insanely Cheap For Prime Members; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights First Half-Hour Animated Series Undone from Michael Eisner’s Tornante Company and Acclaimed Creators Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59 million, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $255.83. About 107,328 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15,759 shares to 108,010 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,078 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 265,350 shares to 408,151 shares, valued at $71.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 194,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 907,663 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

