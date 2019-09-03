As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Inverness Counsel Has Lowered Holding; American Tower Reit (AMT) Market Value Rose While Hartford Investment Management Co Has Upped by $757,859 Its Position

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 31,764 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.56M, down from 32,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Experts issue warning over Amazon Echo for Kids; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 10/04/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Exclusive from @levynews: GOP Senator is moving to close the cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 11/04/2018 – AMZN: Customs and police intervene in Amazon near Prague; 17/05/2018 – Arcserve Achieves Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – As Amazon struggles to crack markets in Asia, this Korean Unicorn could be a strong candidate for an IPO in 2019

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in American Tower Reit Corp (AMT) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 56,313 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 52,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Reit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $7.61 during the last trading session, reaching $237.8. About 1.57 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,790 shares to 62,852 shares, valued at $8.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 2,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,525 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.15% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 206 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.17% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Adirondack Trust holds 0.4% or 2,989 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 15,424 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc owns 12,167 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research Communication holds 3,000 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Lc invested 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) owns 104,444 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.43% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.71% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 7,662 shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,493 shares to 178,663 shares, valued at $29.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 14,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).