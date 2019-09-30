As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Institute For Wealth Management Has Trimmed Holding; Maplelane Capital Has Upped Its Netflix (Call) (NFLX) Stake by $29.36 Million as Stock Price Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NFLX) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.86 million, up from 720,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/05/2018 – CTV PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX TO PREMIERE MILESTONE SCTV REUNION EVENT SPECIAL TO CANADIANS; 01/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Netflix turning heads in Hollywood by spending billions to lure talent; 17/04/2018 – 04/17 The Cable – IMF, Goldman Sachs & Netflix; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.80M, down from 4,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95M shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard; 10/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel gets heat from community group over bid for Amazon’s HQ2; 19/04/2018 – Lincoln Clean Energy is the Largest Non-Utility Developer and Owner of U.S. Wind Power Commissioned in 2017; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 944,999 shares to 100,001 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 129,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,001 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,005 shares to 58,335 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.