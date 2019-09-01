As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Howard Capital Management Cut by $925,600 Its Holding; Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Cut New Sr Invt Group (SNR) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,195 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.18M, down from 19,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Rising Biosciences Announces Official Sales and Distribution of its RSB0238 Clinical Strength Peptide Complex on Amazon®; 30/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to sever ties with top lobbying firms in Washington – Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 02/04/2018 – The claims may not be accurate, but any efforts to curb the ecommerce giant will likely backfire, giving Amazon another win; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to buy controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID IN TALKS WITH AZUL TO SHIP GOODS IN BRAZIL: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – Tech Rises After Amazon Earnings – Tech Roundup

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 601,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.64% . The institutional investor held 456,451 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.54M market cap company. It closed at $6.25 lastly. It is down 2.00% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment: Review of Strategic Alternatives Is Ongoing; 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 28,844 shares to 304,198 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 80,094 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

More notable recent New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Senior Investment Q1 adjusted cash NOI +0.3% – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Consider This Before Buying New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) CEO Susan Givens on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Senior Investment starts providing guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J P Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,532 shares to 154,642 shares, valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.