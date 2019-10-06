As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Wallington Asset Management Upped Position; As Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Market Value Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Has Upped by $304,590 Its Position

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 384.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5,816 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, up from 1,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $69.49. About 897,347 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 02/04/2018 – Stone Temple Pilots, Bush, The Cult Announce Tri-Headlining ‘Revolution 3’ Tour; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 420 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61 million, up from 4,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP REPEATS CLAIM THAT AMAZON ‘COSTING THE UNITED STATES POST OFFICE MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF MONEY,’ CITES ‘MANY BILLIONS OF DOLLARS’ -TWEET; 10/04/2018 – Google has launched the Google Home and Google Home Mini in India, following Amazon into the market. via @cnbctech; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 26/03/2018 – Casino’s Monoprix teams up with Amazon for grocery delivery; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet IPO filing reveals it’s paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Gwen Stefani Announces Final Show Dates For Headlining Residency “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “#1 Music Brand For Kids, KIDZ BOP, And Live Nation Expand The “KIDZ BOP World Tour” In The US, Canada, And UK – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Live Nation (LYV) to acquire controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation: Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2018.

