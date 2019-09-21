As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Shelton Capital Management Has Decreased by $46.88 Million Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Cut Position as Shares Declined

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 24,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 36,751 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.59 million, down from 61,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that Amazon is expanding its Vancouver tech hub with a; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 26/04/2018 – KAYAK Launches Flight Tracking on Command with Notifications for Amazon Alexa; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 09/05/2018 – In the deal, there will be a “standard installation fee” paid to Sears for any services booked via Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd analyzed 14,500 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38 million, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks has 63,795 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd invested in 2,665 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 3.53% or 311,596 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 4.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,070 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 50,000 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,507 shares. The California-based Oakwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca has invested 3.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mai Cap Mngmt owns 9,002 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bp Public Lc owns 41,500 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0.26% or 1,565 shares. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 3,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Ltd owns 17,988 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Cap Ltd Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 176 shares.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 1.03M shares to 7.39M shares, valued at $272.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 47,580 shares to 50,414 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

