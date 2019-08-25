As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Northrock Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Westwood Management Boosted Progressive Corp. (PGR) Position by $10.12 Million; Share Value Rose

Westwood Management Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 619.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp bought 140,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 349 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/05/2018 – Amazon Publishing to Launch Brand New Series from Bestselling Author Patricia Cornwell; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM SAYS ON APRIL 12, ACQUIRED RING FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $900 MLN, NET OF CASH ACQUIRED – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated invested in 1,997 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,777 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirae Asset Investments owns 184,521 shares. Letko Brosseau Assoc stated it has 325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weitz Investment Management holds 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15,500 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd accumulated 510 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.33% or 3,315 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability owns 659 shares. Shufro Rose And Com Llc holds 445 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Golub Gp Ltd Com holds 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 445 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 630,248 shares. Mitchell holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,173 shares. Leisure Mgmt holds 0.54% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,434 shares.

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47M and $379.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 3,838 shares to 109,164 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 25,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Investors Can Only Hope to Contain Costco Wholesale Stock – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Here’s What The Street Is Saying As Retail Earnings Heat Up – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Pentagon head orders cloud contract review – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 350 shares to 23,170 shares, valued at $27.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,200 shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Health Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,209 were reported by Kames Pcl. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 155 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Advsrs Inc has invested 0.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Smith Asset Mgmt LP reported 2.4% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 241,154 were accumulated by Bank Of Nova Scotia. State Bank Of Hawaii invested in 0.11% or 19,150 shares. Wisconsin-based Marietta Llc has invested 2.66% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). James Inv holds 1,960 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 26,739 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na accumulated 693,790 shares. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.01% or 22,779 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 1.11M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com holds 0.6% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 36,762 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd invested in 5,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Contravisory Invest Mngmt Inc reported 98,983 shares.