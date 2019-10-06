As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Maryland Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $367,242; Lafleur & Godfrey Trimmed Its Aerovironment (AVAV) Position as Shares Declined

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 24,392 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 30,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.42. About 104,420 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC AVAV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.45 TO $0.65; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 06/03/2018 AeroVironment 3Q Loss/Shr 4c; 07/03/2018 – Aerovironment Volume Surges More Than 23 Times 20 Day Average; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 18,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Both sides of the American political spectrum now have their sights set on Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 16/04/2018 – Amazon could still get into the pharma space in another way, as it still has multiple teams working on health care, including Alexa and the secretive Grand Challenge team, sometimes referred to as “1492; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is using a government stimulus package to lure Amazon to open a data center in the kingdom; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Amazon Stock Is a Buy â€” And it Might Really Hit $2,400 – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Amazon Wants Cash; General Mills Serves Up Profits – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96M and $843.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,225 shares to 102,718 shares, valued at $7.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Information Technolog (VGT) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,069 shares. Bank Of Hawaii holds 4,523 shares. First Republic Management Inc reported 1.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone reported 2,571 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt invested in 0.97% or 1,780 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division holds 2,383 shares. Of Virginia Va owns 1,090 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. City Hldg owns 2,171 shares. The New York-based Incline Glob Mgmt Lc has invested 5.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bender Robert accumulated 7,999 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 1,474 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,730 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd reported 1,732 shares.