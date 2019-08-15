As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Cut Its Position by $3.56 Million; Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (SHI) Shareholder Renaissance Group Increased Its Holding by $2.47 Million

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L (SHI) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 52,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.68% . The institutional investor held 270,294 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90M, up from 217,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemic L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $30.96. About 46,817 shares traded. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) has declined 43.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SHI News: 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Sinopec USA turns copper buyer to supply China operations – sources SANTIAGO (Reuters) – The U.S; 17/04/2018 – SINOPEC SEG: JAN.-MARCH TOTAL NEW CONTRACTS VALUE 26.9B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC AIMS FOR SHALE GAS OUTPUT AT 10 BCM BY 2020- SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – Sinopec’s Back Within a Whisker of Making Money Again on Crude; 20/04/2018 – Platts: Sinopec hikes East China butadiene price for second time this week Friday; 26/03/2018 – CHINA’S FUEL QUALITY UPGRADE BOOSTED REFINING MARGINS: SINOPEC; 10/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec plans to cut Saudi crude oil imports loading in May by 40 percent, an official from the company’s trading arm Unipec said; 18/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Engineering (Group) Co. Ltd. On Other; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 30/05/2018 – SONATRACH CONSIDERS BIDS FROM GROUPS, COS. INCL SINOPEC,HYUNDAI

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89 million shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 29/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin wants to step foot on the moon – and stay there for good; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say

More notable recent Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: $400 Million Exposure To Venezuela Could Be Problematic – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “2019 Lithium Themes To Watch Out For – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) were released by: Quotes.Wsj.com and their article: “SHI Stock Price & News – SINOPEC Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd. ADR – Wall Street Journal” published on April 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Deep Dive Into A Contrarian Investment Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2018.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,489 shares to 105,520 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,287 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 80,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Logistics Stocks to Buy and Sell – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine holds 0.12% or 132 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W & Co Incorporated New York, a New York-based fund reported 4,542 shares. Texas-based Gfs Advsrs Limited Com has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cwm Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,452 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 459,240 shares. 2,087 were reported by Wespac Advsr Limited Liability Com. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc reported 635 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Security Bancorp Of So Dak invested 0.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,086 shares. City Holdg has invested 0.98% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,140 shares. 4,504 are held by Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Lc. Meyer Handelman reported 0.68% stake. 5,080 were reported by Lsv Asset Mngmt.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.