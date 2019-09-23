As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Highlander Capital Management Cut Position by $492,180; Dnb Asset Management As Raised Its Holding in Idex (IEX) as Valuation Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,245 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, down from 1,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $7.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.52. About 2.40M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Pierbridge: According to Deutsche Bank, 53.1% of the U.S. Postal Service’s ground package volume comes from Amazon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning highlights new skills coming to Alexa; 28/03/2018 – GoDaddy Goes All-In on AWS; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 18,904 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25B, up from 16,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.72. About 333,247 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,399 shares to 31,281 shares, valued at $8.30B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 57,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,680 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold IEX shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp, Australia-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 5,527 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 17,732 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.1% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 13,100 shares. Snyder Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 458,152 shares. 51,462 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability holds 5,227 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). 1,865 are owned by Old National Bankshares In. Axa reported 38,926 shares. Champlain Investment Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 874,730 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 41 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company holds 127,791 shares.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $164.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Prn) by 470,000 shares to 640,000 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Company (The) by 11,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,464 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Assocs Lc stated it has 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oxbow Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 1,403 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Inv Mngmt holds 0.38% or 21,165 shares in its portfolio. Citizens And Northern Corp reported 1,912 shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt holds 5,181 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.92% or 1,951 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd has 1.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 392,791 shares. Hanseatic Serv has invested 4.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 2.28% or 31,430 shares in its portfolio. 25 are held by America First Inv Limited Co. Callan Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has 109,522 shares for 2.87% of their portfolio. Naples Global Advsr Ltd holds 1,079 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.09 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.