As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Hanseatic Management Services Cut by $1.36 Million Its Stake; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake Has Boosted by Ci Investments Inc

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 762 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,109 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 2,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96 million shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon Stops Buying High-revenue Competitive Shopping Ads On Google: Report — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Post Office runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google Voice Assistants Quickly Gaining Popularity; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 388.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 86,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 108,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 22,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14M shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 30/03/2018 – SALESFORCE COM INC’S CEO MARC BENIOFF REPORTS 7.419 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 27 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $7.56 million activity. $18,169 worth of stock was sold by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $857,751 were sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 13 BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Harris Parker sold $1.00 million. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 145,756 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 611,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.89 million shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btc Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,792 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc owns 0.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,606 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 740 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 13.37M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Nwi Mgmt Lp owns 450,000 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Company has 489,350 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce Company has invested 1.97% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.63% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 200 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0% or 46 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). L & S Advsr holds 25,323 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moore Cap Lp holds 150,000 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability has 0.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 803 shares. Howard Hughes Institute invested in 1.04% or 2,500 shares. Exchange Cap Management accumulated 4,662 shares. American Money Management Limited Com holds 1.21% or 1,222 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Johns Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.72% stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,519 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Com reported 1,115 shares stake. Light Street Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 6.23% or 52,350 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,447 shares stake. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.42% or 317,128 shares. Thornburg Invest Management Inc reported 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares to 10,280 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

