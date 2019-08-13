As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Glenview State Bank Trust Boosted Position; First National Trust Co Has Lifted Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $335,829

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $39.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.34. About 3.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 15/05/2018 – Amazon isn’t the only business in Seattle that is against the new tax (although they ARE Seattle’s biggest employer). Local venture capitalists, startup founders and other big company CEOs wrote an open letter on @Medium against it; 10/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL – HYDRO OWNS 51 PERCENT OF ALBRAS, REMAINING 49 PERCENT IS OWNED BY NIPPON AMAZON ALUMINIUM CO. LTD; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at the annual MARS conference

First National Trust Co increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 3,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 21,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 18,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 2.82 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise Platforms Card Members Use to Manage Accounts; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 1.1% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 85,000 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Davis Cap Limited Company has 700,000 shares for 6.53% of their portfolio. Thompson Mngmt reported 8,736 shares. Country Tru Commercial Bank holds 390,771 shares. Tiemann Advisors Lc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has 4.27 million shares. Moreover, Amarillo Bank has 0.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Parsec Management stated it has 3,241 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Tradition Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 26,679 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 35,404 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.17% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Beese Fulmer Management reported 17,343 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,012 shares to 17,088 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,692 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

