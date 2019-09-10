As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Holder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake; Anchorage Capital Group Upped Its Pg&E (PCG) Position by $237.75 Million

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 815% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.55. About 2.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 23.44 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15 million, up from 9.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 9.50 million shares traded or 21.33% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM

Anchorage Capital Group Llc, which manages about $16.82B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 622,320 shares to 19.47M shares, valued at $141.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

