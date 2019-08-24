As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Hillman Co Upped Stake by $2.23 Million; Polaris Wealth Advisers Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Trimmed by $368,736 as Market Value Declined

Hillman Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.56 million, up from 14,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 05/03/2018 – GAMESPARKS SAYS CO. ACQUIRED BY AMAZON; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s latest Amazon tweet storm hit The Washington Post, which is owned by Jeff Bezos; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 2,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 5,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Are CVS And Walgreens Unfairly Fighting Back Against Amazon’s PillPack? – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Commerce Of Delaware holds 1,681 shares. Caprock Group owns 3,504 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Luxor Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Partnership has invested 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guyasuta Inv reported 911 shares stake. Koshinski Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jabodon Pt reported 1,992 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,025 shares. Light Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 52,350 shares. The New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segment Wealth Management Lc reported 1,022 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 1.45 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 4.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,023 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,808 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Bloom Tree Prns Ltd Com invested in 3.66% or 18,864 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 72,349 are owned by Rowland And Company Invest Counsel Adv. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co Il owns 210,000 shares for 3.14% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity owns 1.27M shares. Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 2.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,557 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Llc reported 99,434 shares. Bell State Bank invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Rockland Comm has 2.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 150,107 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 0.24% or 275,200 shares. Payden & Rygel, a California-based fund reported 191,500 shares. 47,096 are owned by Rampart Management Ltd Co.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.