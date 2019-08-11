As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Goelzer Investment Management Boosted Holding; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trimmed Its Holding

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 27.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 35,028 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The institutional investor held 93,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 128,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 25/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 235.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 720 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,026 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 05/04/2018 – President Donald Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon â€“ his fifth in a week; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 09/05/2018 – Sears also announced a new development in its relationship with Amazon

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $13.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,424 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge And Cox stated it has 580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William Il stated it has 263,390 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Country Trust Savings Bank owns 39,436 shares or 3.12% of their US portfolio. South State holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,205 shares. 3,453 are owned by Element Capital Management Ltd Com. Meridian Mgmt reported 1,835 shares. Swedbank owns 426,654 shares for 3.61% of their portfolio. Discovery Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Ct owns 12,180 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dumont Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 915 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,110 are owned by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hills Natl Bank stated it has 874 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Marietta Investment Lc holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,712 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $132,683 activity. ALEXANDER BRUCE K also sold $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) on Tuesday, February 12. BLACKFORD DAVID E also sold $107,927 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 89,800 shares to 104,816 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (Prn) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).