As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Glynn Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $757,200; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Cut Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $685,848

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 23,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.17 million, up from 23,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 1.99 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon Music subscriptions have grown more than 100 pct in past six months – The Verge; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES SHOULD NOT TAKE SCRUTINY PERSONALLY; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 1,002 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205,000, down from 4,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $215.23. About 1.55M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/03/2018 – Goldman alumni set up $1 bln macro fund with focus on commodities; 15/03/2018 – The Gamble That Put David Solomon on Top at Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 03/04/2018 – Goldman promotes tech banker to co-head Americas M&A; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WOLFGANG FINK TO BE SOLE CHIEF IN GERMANY AND AUSTRIA AFTER CO-CHIEF KUKIES JOINS GERMAN FIN MIN; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – GOLDMAN HAS 1.61% OF TESSENDERLO THROUGH FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Courts brace for surge in border prosecutions; 08/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS IS SAID TO BUY CLARITY MONEY FOR $100M: BUYOUTS; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: ACQUISITION FINANCE WAS NEARLY 1/2 DCM REVENUE

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 10,030 shares to 49,530 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Falls Midday; Goldman Cuts Price Target – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Goldman Sachs’ Downgrade of Apple Is Totally Ridiculous – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

