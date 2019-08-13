As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, First Washington Has Cut Holding; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Cut Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $1.57 Million

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $41.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.15. About 3.39M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 23/04/2018 – The Amazon founder and CEO left his job at a New York-based hedge fund in 1994 and set out to sell books online; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is raising the price of Prime membership program in the U.S. from $99 to $119 a year; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S CHRISTINA FARR: AMAZON IS HIRING A FORMER FDA OFFICIAL TO WORK ON ITS SECRETIVE HEALTH TECH BUSINESS; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – Boston Wants Amazon, But Is There Room?

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 12.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24M, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $279.03. About 752,692 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Telemus Limited Liability Corporation has 2.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,896 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Llc holds 0.18% or 144 shares. Sky Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 874 shares. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 5,060 shares. Alleghany Corp De reported 2.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 52,820 shares. Moreover, Monetta Service has 7.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glob Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 43,782 shares for 11.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Corporation has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,145 shares. 1,749 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Commerce Limited Liability Company. New England And Retirement Gp invested in 2,066 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 146,120 shares stake. 460 are held by Edgemoor Investment Incorporated. The California-based Telos Capital Mngmt has invested 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blue Cap invested in 5.23% or 5,590 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares to 147,180 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) by 274,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.81 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 148,913 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs owns 4,400 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,064 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 1% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Profund Advsrs Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Utah Retirement Systems reported 46,628 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 755,860 shares. Penobscot Mgmt Company has invested 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.05% or 21,621 shares. Autus Asset Lc accumulated 45,506 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.27M shares. Lord Abbett & Lc stated it has 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,150 shares.

