As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, First Washington Cut Holding by $1.10 Million; Jd Com (Call) (JD) Position Raised by Nine Masts Capital Ltd

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 19.86 million shares traded or 54.89% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 29/05/2018 – JD.com tests L4 autonomous truck in US, sources say; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT WILL BE ITS SECOND BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 617 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, down from 3,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 18/05/2018 – Deutsche Post raises prices for shipment of books; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 12/03/2018 – The Dangers of Selling on Amazon in the AI Era; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 18/05/2018 – The Center of Retail 2018: Enterprise Order Management – Retailers are Racing to Compete with Amazon – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 159,800 shares to 532,927 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,233 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,092 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 915,144 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 10,040 shares. Vantage Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 31,369 shares. 547,229 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. Fdx Advisors stated it has 4,867 shares. Riverbridge Lc has 31,598 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl invested in 0.45% or 6,286 shares. South Dakota Council holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 27,480 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alta Ltd Co has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 738 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company reported 4,510 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Claar Advsrs Lc holds 4.36% or 5,088 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $320.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 186,597 shares to 3,403 shares, valued at $135,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 145,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,433 shares, and cut its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU).