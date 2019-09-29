As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Evermay Wealth Management Lowered Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Decatur Capital Management Decreased Holding

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 204 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 3,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON SAYS AMAZON TRANSLATE NOW SERVICE WIDELY AVAILABLE; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 81,936 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.81 million, down from 83,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS AIT WILL DELETE ANY ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY ORGANIZATIONS THAT MANIPULATE THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 23/03/2018 – U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE SENDS FORMAL INVITATION TO FACEBOOK CEO TO TESTIFY ON USER DATA — LETTER; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 16/04/2018 – Facebook and Abacode to Lead Panel on Cyber Risk at World Strategic Forum; 20/03/2018 – EU to Press U.S. Over Facebook Data Use; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: The Committee Behind Today’s Hearing; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 24/05/2018 – EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.