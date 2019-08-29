As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Raised by $446,780 Its Holding; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Trimmed Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stake by $2.07 Million; Share Price Rose

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 10,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 64,594 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 74,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $255.96. About 134,391 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,970 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 2,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $20.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.3. About 2.65M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 24/03/2018 – Huntkey will launch its power strips on Amazon of UK; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 09/03/2018 – Wealth Planning for the Rich and Amazon Checking Accounts; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 6,762 shares to 16,237 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,159 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 7.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Salem Counselors Inc owns 3.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,044 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd holds 866 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. M&R Mgmt holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,739 shares. Ims Mngmt invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 5,080 shares. Pennsylvania-based Northstar Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source Bancorp stated it has 5,134 shares. Melvin Capital Mngmt Lp holds 3.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 182,295 shares. Magellan Asset Mgmt reported 31 shares. Garrison Bradford And has 1,667 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.39% or 10,264 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 25.67 million shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,024 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited, Korea-based fund reported 184,521 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10,900 shares to 900,333 shares, valued at $170.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 48,622 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.02% or 1,574 shares in its portfolio. 3,770 are held by Asset Mngmt. Cwm invested in 0% or 82 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 60,436 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 36,400 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 7,880 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System holds 67,663 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Mackenzie holds 0.09% or 187,649 shares. Principal Fincl holds 169,955 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,671 shares.

