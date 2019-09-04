As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, D L Carlson Investment Group Increased by $352,440 Its Stake; Oakworth Capital Has Trimmed Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Holding by $692,736 as Share Price Declined

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $10.47 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.31. About 1.27M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space in 2018; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 03/04/2018 – NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE; 16/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW TUCSON FULFILLMENT CENTER; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY AMAZON & BEST BUY REPORT EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 05/04/2018 – Patrick Howell O’Neill: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big

Oakworth Capital Inc decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc sold 8,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 9,257 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, down from 17,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 502,530 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Republic Invest invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Il holds 10.11% or 41,843 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 0.56% or 676 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation invested in 715 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mgmt Assoc New York reported 2.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The South Carolina-based Colonial Advsrs has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp reported 770 shares. Curbstone Fin Management reported 2,786 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Connable Office holds 3,026 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 1.11M shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 1.6% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wagner Bowman Mgmt holds 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 914 shares.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $341.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 8,775 shares to 35,917 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,808 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 22.53% or $0.41 from last year’s $1.82 per share. SWKS’s profit will be $242.10 million for 13.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Skyworks Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

