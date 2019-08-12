As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Cypress Funds Has Upped by $50.73 Million Its Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, Sterling Investment Management Boosted Holding

Sterling Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 103.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc bought 19,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,073 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 19,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 07/03/2018 – CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC – NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 570% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 33,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Financial Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys `R’ Us stores; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Invsts owns 4.13 million shares or 3.16% of their US portfolio. Compton Mgmt Ri holds 1,232 shares. Tributary Management Limited Com accumulated 0.07% or 525 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,564 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,936 shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp reported 270 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apg Asset Nv owns 940,620 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 554,678 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 0.44% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 53,211 shares. Petrus Trust Co Lta invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pacific Glob Invest has 2,236 shares. L And S Inc reported 1.99% stake. Clarkston Ltd Liability Corporation holds 554 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,129 are held by Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Company. Oakbrook Invs Ltd stated it has 195,398 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company invested in 170,995 shares. Stephens Ar reported 415,534 shares stake. Smith Moore invested in 0.46% or 45,789 shares. One Ltd Liability has 94,020 shares. Fagan Associate Inc accumulated 5,171 shares. Murphy holds 0.35% or 54,157 shares. Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.16% or 52,871 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Country State Bank invested in 446,385 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Llc owns 8,707 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 44,175 shares. M Kraus And Commerce accumulated 0.5% or 20,231 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 44.56M shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.