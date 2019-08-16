As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Compton Capital Management Has Cut by $306,160 Its Holding; Deutsche Bank Ag Has Lowered Stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by $2.02 Million

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 19/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage. Via @DelRey:; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 26/05/2018 – 1CloudRoad: Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 28/04/2018 – Outrage breaks out after Whole Foods partners with Yellow Fever eatery; 17/04/2018 – Currently, Amazon relies on third-party vendors to ship their own goods sold on its Brazilian website, but that appears to be changing; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 28/05/2018 – Times Now: Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Sjw Group (SJW) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 33,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% . The institutional investor held 47,145 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 80,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Sjw Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 161,664 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has risen 2.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SJW News: 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Reaffirms Intention to Recommend Shareholders Vote for SJW Group Merger; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 02/05/2018 – SJW Group Comments on Cal Water’s Proxy Contest and Reaffirms Commitment to Merger of Equals with Connecticut Water; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: Remains Fully Committed to Its Proposed Combination With SJW; 19/04/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – BOARD CONCLUDED EVERSOURCE ENERGY’S PROPOSAL IS NOT SUPERIOR PROPOSAL OR REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – SJW Rejected $68.25 a Share Bid From Unnamed Party — Filing; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Cites Uncommitted Nature of Cal Water’s Sources of Financing; 30/04/2018 – SJW GROUP & CONNECTICUT WATER: EARLY TERMINATION OF HSR; 15/03/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC – SJW GROUP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT OF COMBINED COMPANY; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – TO BEGIN SOLICITING INDICATIONS OF INTEREST FROM THIRD PARTIES

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 67,085 shares to 256,829 shares, valued at $16.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 13,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.94, from 2.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold SJW shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.81 million shares or 5.34% more from 16.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. SJW’s profit will be $26.16 million for 17.85 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by SJW Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.