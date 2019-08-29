As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Compton Capital Management Cut by $306,160 Its Stake; Sysco (SYY) Stake Maintained by Scott & Selber Inc

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 341.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 14,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, up from 3,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 2.30 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA

Compton Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc sold 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 1,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 30/03/2018 – Will Trump mount an anti-trust case against Amazon?; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5,390 shares to 6,590 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

