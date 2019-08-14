As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Increased by $875,760 Its Position; Skyline (SKY) Shares Rose While Robotti Robert Lowered Holding by $703,000

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 492 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40 million, up from 7,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $61.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.41. About 3.56 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Skyline Corp (SKY) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 222,940 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, down from 259,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Skyline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 153,498 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – ON A BASIC PER SHARE BASIS, QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $0.15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 14/05/2018 – SKYLINE SEES SKYLINE CHAMPION TRADE AS `SKY’ ON PACT COMPLETION; 05/03/2018 ARDIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS W/ TPH TO CREATE SKYLINE; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 12/04/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES OF $58 MLN AN INCREASE OF 12.3% OVER NET SALES OF $51.6 MLN IN THE YEAR AGO QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Skyline Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Voloridge Invest Mngmt stated it has 29,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp holds 1.13 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. American Century Companies owns 175,920 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 1.92M shares. Osterweis Management has 311,000 shares. 257,504 are held by Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Co. 416,573 were accumulated by Oberweis Asset Management. Hbk Invests LP accumulated 15,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 79,479 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 1.05 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 6,950 shares. G2 Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $230.87 million activity. Another trade for 4.31M shares valued at $87.18M was made by CENTERBRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP on Tuesday, March 5. BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER – LLC sold 4.79 million shares worth $96.76M.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,022 are held by Aspen Invest Mgmt Inc. North Point Managers Corporation Oh invested in 1.95% or 5,757 shares. Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 2.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 38,463 shares. Marshall Sullivan Wa invested in 1,494 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 8,089 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Valinor Management Lp reported 58,132 shares. Granite Inv Ltd Liability Company has 1.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,898 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited reported 489 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 673,793 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com holds 2.32% or 2.28 million shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.15% or 1,470 shares. Atika Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 5,295 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division accumulated 30,760 shares. 2,319 are owned by Koshinski Asset Inc. Chilton Comm Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 643 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 7,962 shares to 292,797 shares, valued at $32.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,811 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

