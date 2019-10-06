As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Carret Asset Management Boosted by $736,377 Its Position; Raymond James & Associates Stake in Viad (VVI) Has Trimmed as Shares Rose

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 389 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 1,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON CREDIT PACT TERM EXTENDED TO APRIL 27, 2021; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 23,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 73,643 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 96,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 89,507 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss/Shr $9.40; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Viad; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Biondo Investment Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.84% or 1,882 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 2.26% or 4,861 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advisors Ok holds 1.08% or 11,583 shares. Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Com holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 49,708 shares. Synovus Financial has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 410,887 were accumulated by Waddell And Reed. 468,035 are owned by Melvin Cap Mgmt Lp. First United Financial Bank Tru has 150 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd holds 3.23% or 10,152 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited stated it has 379 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department reported 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,490 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe). Great Lakes Advsr Llc invested in 0.38% or 9,220 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Corp holds 495 shares.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $629.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 17,739 shares to 35,815 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 7,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,074 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.70 EPS, down 1.16% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $35.52 million for 9.68 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.06% EPS growth.

