As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Carlson Capital Management Increased Its Holding; First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Has Cut by $426,594 as Stock Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 576,259 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, down from 586,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 7.41 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – Health Care Down After Merck, Pfizer Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 22/03/2018 – Glaxo Is Said to Have Submitted Final Bid to Buy Pfizer OTC Unit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 03/05/2018 – AmpliPhi Biosciences Will Utilize NIAID Preclinical Services to Advance Development of Its Targeted Therapeutic Candidate for the Treatment of Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $18.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.41. About 1.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 20/03/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon taps health information expert with Texas connection to lead health tech business; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Launching Smart-home ‘Experience Centers’ In Select Major Cities — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl Corp invested in 394,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 415,534 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 302,692 shares. Guardian LP accumulated 246,836 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 324,571 shares. 131,762 were accumulated by Verity & Verity Ltd Liability Corporation. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability holds 16,089 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 169,979 shares. Boston Family Office Lc has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weiss Asset Management Lp reported 4,723 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com reported 104.41M shares. 28,840 are owned by Acg Wealth. Telos Capital invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wellington Llp holds 0.72% or 75.29 million shares in its portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability stated it has 14,049 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 121,020 shares to 371,642 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,001 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 6,317 shares to 134,494 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

