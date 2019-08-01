As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Broderick Brian C Boosted Position by $592,740; As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Valuation Declined, Oracle Investment Management Increased Its Position

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47 million shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – DeePhi Tech Showcases Speech Recognition Engine on Amazon Web Services; 06/04/2018 – The report comes as Trump attacks online retailer Amazon, claiming the company pays little or no taxes to state and local governments; 30/05/2018 – E-commerce is growing and Amazon is growing faster – now 28% of share; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 16/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Amazon team headed to Chicago late next week to inspect potential ‘HQ2’ sites; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Primed for More Fashion Growth; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Walmart US CEO slams Amazon for using cloud and ad profits to support retail; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 216,762 shares traded or 17.21% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson, Nebraska-based fund reported 9,119 shares. Boys Arnold And reported 1,203 shares stake. Asset Strategies Inc holds 4,535 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Smithfield invested in 0.17% or 905 shares. Night Owl Limited accumulated 14,994 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 2.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,770 were accumulated by Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated. Green Square Limited Com owns 1,187 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Navellier & Associate accumulated 3,660 shares. Cap Int Limited Ca holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,929 shares. Advsrs Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 554 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Cap Advsr Lc has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,936 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon Is Still A Startup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). 651,939 are owned by Stifel Fin. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 15,144 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.64% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). 484,871 are owned by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 93,945 shares. Reilly Llc holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Axa reported 436,272 shares. 33,700 were reported by Thompson Management. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 39,913 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) or 396,985 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 1,636 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 331,642 shares.

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Goes Shopping, Mixed Trial Results For Provention Bio, 4 Stocks To Debut – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GS, AXDX, EZPW – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) CEO Lawrence Mehren on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TEAM, UGI, SRPT – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accelerate Diagnostics to Review Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 6th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2018.